Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

820 Camargo Way

Location

820 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
2BD/2BA at Bona Vista in Altamonte Springs. - Property Id: 258291

This is a 2/2 with 890 sqft. This is a semi-furnished condo located in Altamonte Springs, right behind Costco and close to restaurants, Cranes Roost Park, I-4 and the best schools in the county.
You will be amazed at this beautiful and clean 2/2 semi-furnished condo with washer and dryer in place. The Bona Vista condo has an on-site fitness studio with swimming pool with Jacuzzi and state of the art clubhouse.
For details and showing call (407)252-5276
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258291
Property Id 258291

(RLNE5699416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Camargo Way have any available units?
820 Camargo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Camargo Way have?
Some of 820 Camargo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Camargo Way currently offering any rent specials?
820 Camargo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Camargo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Camargo Way is pet friendly.
Does 820 Camargo Way offer parking?
No, 820 Camargo Way does not offer parking.
Does 820 Camargo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Camargo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Camargo Way have a pool?
Yes, 820 Camargo Way has a pool.
Does 820 Camargo Way have accessible units?
No, 820 Camargo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Camargo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Camargo Way has units with dishwashers.
