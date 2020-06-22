820 Camargo Way

Amenities

2BD/2BA at Bona Vista in Altamonte Springs. - Property Id: 258291



This is a 2/2 with 890 sqft. This is a semi-furnished condo located in Altamonte Springs, right behind Costco and close to restaurants, Cranes Roost Park, I-4 and the best schools in the county.

You will be amazed at this beautiful and clean 2/2 semi-furnished condo with washer and dryer in place. The Bona Vista condo has an on-site fitness studio with swimming pool with Jacuzzi and state of the art clubhouse.

For details and showing call (407)252-5276

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258291

