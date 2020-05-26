All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
698 Seabrook Court #201
698 Seabrook Court #201

698 Seabrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

698 Seabrook Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Altamonte Springs condo, over 2000 sq ft of luxurious living, includes garage! - Your wait is over, here is the most beautiful townhome in Altamonte Springs! Located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of Key West Condos, this townhome boasts travertine and wood laminate floors throughout, upgraded kitchen and granite, stainless steel appliances, 42" wood cabinets and an eat in breakfast nook that could double as a small office. Right off of the kitchen you will find the laundry room with a washer/dryer hook up and extra closet space!

This wonderfully appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a master bedroom and en suite bath on the bottom floor with large garden tub, standing shower, dual sinks, granite vanity. The living room/dining room combo features soaring ceilings, half bath and a sliding glass door that opens up to a great patio for relaxing. Upstairs there are 2 more bedrooms, a large sitting room/play area, wood laminate floors and a shared bath with tub. The townhome also includes a detached garage!

No detail has been overlooked, the condo is across the way from the pool for those hot summer days and it includes a detached garage with remote opener.

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process, their application fee is $100.00 per adult and we will provide the needed information. The HOA and it's board of directors do not allow tenants to have pets in this community. Therefore, this home is not pet friendly except for ESA and service animals which are screened through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 Seabrook Court #201 have any available units?
698 Seabrook Court #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 698 Seabrook Court #201 have?
Some of 698 Seabrook Court #201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 Seabrook Court #201 currently offering any rent specials?
698 Seabrook Court #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 Seabrook Court #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 698 Seabrook Court #201 is pet friendly.
Does 698 Seabrook Court #201 offer parking?
Yes, 698 Seabrook Court #201 offers parking.
Does 698 Seabrook Court #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 698 Seabrook Court #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 Seabrook Court #201 have a pool?
Yes, 698 Seabrook Court #201 has a pool.
Does 698 Seabrook Court #201 have accessible units?
No, 698 Seabrook Court #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 698 Seabrook Court #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 698 Seabrook Court #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

