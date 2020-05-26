698 Seabrook Court #201

Amenities

Stunning Altamonte Springs condo, over 2000 sq ft of luxurious living, includes garage! - Your wait is over, here is the most beautiful townhome in Altamonte Springs! Located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of Key West Condos, this townhome boasts travertine and wood laminate floors throughout, upgraded kitchen and granite, stainless steel appliances, 42" wood cabinets and an eat in breakfast nook that could double as a small office. Right off of the kitchen you will find the laundry room with a washer/dryer hook up and extra closet space!



This wonderfully appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a master bedroom and en suite bath on the bottom floor with large garden tub, standing shower, dual sinks, granite vanity. The living room/dining room combo features soaring ceilings, half bath and a sliding glass door that opens up to a great patio for relaxing. Upstairs there are 2 more bedrooms, a large sitting room/play area, wood laminate floors and a shared bath with tub. The townhome also includes a detached garage!



No detail has been overlooked, the condo is across the way from the pool for those hot summer days and it includes a detached garage with remote opener.



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process, their application fee is $100.00 per adult and we will provide the needed information. The HOA and it's board of directors do not allow tenants to have pets in this community. Therefore, this home is not pet friendly except for ESA and service animals which are screened through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



