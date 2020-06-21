All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

686 Roaring Drive #342

686 Roaring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo. This home features hardwood laminate floors in the main living areas and carpet in 2 bedrooms. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, beautiful white cabinets and full-sized refrigerator, stove with mounted microwave. This condo offers a traditional master bedroom complete with a renovated bathroom. The second bedroom has dual access to the guest bathroom and the third bedroom features french doors and a patio view and spacious outdoor storage unit. Hidden Springs features 2 swimming pools, 2 hot tubs, a clubhouse, car washing area, RV/ boat parking, and a fitness center! WATER INCLUDED

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, I4, and more. Zoned for Forest City Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. No Pets per HOA rules. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Roaring Drive #342 have any available units?
686 Roaring Drive #342 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 686 Roaring Drive #342 have?
Some of 686 Roaring Drive #342's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Roaring Drive #342 currently offering any rent specials?
686 Roaring Drive #342 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Roaring Drive #342 pet-friendly?
No, 686 Roaring Drive #342 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 686 Roaring Drive #342 offer parking?
Yes, 686 Roaring Drive #342 does offer parking.
Does 686 Roaring Drive #342 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 Roaring Drive #342 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Roaring Drive #342 have a pool?
Yes, 686 Roaring Drive #342 has a pool.
Does 686 Roaring Drive #342 have accessible units?
No, 686 Roaring Drive #342 does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Roaring Drive #342 have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 Roaring Drive #342 does not have units with dishwashers.
