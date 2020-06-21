686 Roaring Drive #342

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo. This home features hardwood laminate floors in the main living areas and carpet in 2 bedrooms. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, beautiful white cabinets and full-sized refrigerator, stove with mounted microwave. This condo offers a traditional master bedroom complete with a renovated bathroom. The second bedroom has dual access to the guest bathroom and the third bedroom features french doors and a patio view and spacious outdoor storage unit. Hidden Springs features 2 swimming pools, 2 hot tubs, a clubhouse, car washing area, RV/ boat parking, and a fitness center! WATER INCLUDED



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, I4, and more. Zoned for Forest City Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. No Pets per HOA rules. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5826119)