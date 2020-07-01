Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bike storage pet friendly tennis court

662 Youngstown Blvd #198 Available 11/08/19 TWO Bedroom/TWO Bath/BONUS ROOM with closet could be 3rd bedroom! - Available the first week of November, this condo is currently occupied, we are happy to show it, but please allow 24 hours for us to make an appointment with the current resident,



This stunning second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo WITH a closeted bonus room! Located in the highly sought after community of Hidden Springs, you will love coming home to all of the wonderful amenities, including soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, fireplace, plush carpeting throughout, separate dining area, balcony, washer/dryer included for your convenience, this light and airy condo will amaze you! Over 1100 sq feet of living space for your family.



Hidden Springs is located in Altamonte Springs, close to major highways, I4, restaurants, shopping, parks, excellent schools and so much more. The community was recently painted, the parking lot was resurfaced, it boasts two pools, tennis courts, bike racks, ample parking--everything you need to enjoy the Central Florida lifestyle to the fullest!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process, their application fee is $100.00 per application and we will provide the needed information. The HOA and it's board of directors do not allow tenant residents to have pets of any kind, however, ESA and service animals, are screened through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



No Pets Allowed



