Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

662 Youngstown Blvd #198

662 Youngstown Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

662 Youngstown Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
pet friendly
tennis court
662 Youngstown Blvd #198 Available 11/08/19 TWO Bedroom/TWO Bath/BONUS ROOM with closet could be 3rd bedroom! - Available the first week of November, this condo is currently occupied, we are happy to show it, but please allow 24 hours for us to make an appointment with the current resident,

This stunning second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo WITH a closeted bonus room! Located in the highly sought after community of Hidden Springs, you will love coming home to all of the wonderful amenities, including soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, fireplace, plush carpeting throughout, separate dining area, balcony, washer/dryer included for your convenience, this light and airy condo will amaze you! Over 1100 sq feet of living space for your family.

Hidden Springs is located in Altamonte Springs, close to major highways, I4, restaurants, shopping, parks, excellent schools and so much more. The community was recently painted, the parking lot was resurfaced, it boasts two pools, tennis courts, bike racks, ample parking--everything you need to enjoy the Central Florida lifestyle to the fullest!

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process, their application fee is $100.00 per application and we will provide the needed information. The HOA and it's board of directors do not allow tenant residents to have pets of any kind, however, ESA and service animals, are screened through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3581299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 have any available units?
662 Youngstown Blvd #198 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 have?
Some of 662 Youngstown Blvd #198's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 currently offering any rent specials?
662 Youngstown Blvd #198 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 is pet friendly.
Does 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 offer parking?
Yes, 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 offers parking.
Does 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 have a pool?
Yes, 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 has a pool.
Does 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 have accessible units?
No, 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 have units with dishwashers?
No, 662 Youngstown Blvd #198 does not have units with dishwashers.

