561 Majestic Way

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located at Altamonte Springs! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located at Altamonte Springs! Great size living room, and a comfortable kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Big and comfortable bedrooms, including a bathroom in the masters with double sinks. Great location! No Gate Code Required. Close to Altamonte Mall, movie theater and restaurants!! Must see!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
$1,400.00 Monthly Rent
$2,100.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
No Pets Allowed
