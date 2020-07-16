561 Majestic Way

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located at Altamonte Springs! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located at Altamonte Springs! Great size living room, and a comfortable kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Big and comfortable bedrooms, including a bathroom in the masters with double sinks. Great location! No Gate Code Required. Close to Altamonte Mall, movie theater and restaurants!! Must see!!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$1,400.00 Monthly Rent

$2,100.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



(RLNE4826710)