Altamonte Springs, FL
561 Majestic Way
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

561 Majestic Way

561 Majestic Way · No Longer Available
Location

561 Majestic Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located at Altamonte Springs! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located at Altamonte Springs! Great size living room, and a comfortable kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Big and comfortable bedrooms, including a bathroom in the masters with double sinks. Great location! No Gate Code Required. Close to Altamonte Mall, movie theater and restaurants!! Must see!!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,400.00 Monthly Rent
$2,100.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4826710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Majestic Way have any available units?
561 Majestic Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 561 Majestic Way currently offering any rent specials?
561 Majestic Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Majestic Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Majestic Way is pet friendly.
Does 561 Majestic Way offer parking?
No, 561 Majestic Way does not offer parking.
Does 561 Majestic Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Majestic Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Majestic Way have a pool?
No, 561 Majestic Way does not have a pool.
Does 561 Majestic Way have accessible units?
No, 561 Majestic Way does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Majestic Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Majestic Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Majestic Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Majestic Way does not have units with air conditioning.
