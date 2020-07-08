All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated January 7 2020

539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE

539 Via Fontana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

539 Via Fontana Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Like new construction! Renovated from top to bottom. **New 2019 A/C unit installed** The only second-floor unit with a fireplace in the entire community. Corner unit offers spectacular views and natural lighting with high vaulted ceilings. Designer influenced renovations with high-end materials and craftsmanship. Italian Marble, Italian porcelain tile, Brazilian granite with waterfall edge, stainless steel appliances and so much more! Original model building with great additional features and story, ask agent for details. Two owners in the last 30 years! Act fast to rent a piece of serenity in one of the most upcoming condominium community, La Vita Condominium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE have any available units?
539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE have?
Some of 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

