355 Lakepointe Drive #204
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

355 Lakepointe Drive #204

355 Lakepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

355 Lakepointe Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
business center
hot tub
car wash area
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
1/1 2nd Floor Lakefront in Altamonte Springs Lakewood gated community across from the Mall - This 2nd floor 1/1 offers freshly repainted with lakeview. Laminate flooring in the living areas and new vinyl the wet areas. Water and trash are included in the rent. Community offers 2 pools with hot tubs, fitness room, business center, tennis courts, car wash and grille's throughout the community. This is a must see and won't last long. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

