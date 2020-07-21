355 Lakepointe Drive #204

Amenities

1/1 2nd Floor Lakefront in Altamonte Springs Lakewood gated community across from the Mall - This 2nd floor 1/1 offers freshly repainted with lakeview. Laminate flooring in the living areas and new vinyl the wet areas. Water and trash are included in the rent. Community offers 2 pools with hot tubs, fitness room, business center, tennis courts, car wash and grille's throughout the community. This is a must see and won't last long. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5123385)