345 Lakepoint Drive #303

Amenities
Sensible 1/1 Condo at Lakewood Park in Altamonte Springs - One bedroom, one bathroom condo in the Lakewood Park Condo community in Altamonte Springs. Laminate flooring throughout. Walk-in closet. Storage closet. Washer and Dryer in laundry closet within unit. Lake views from bedroom windows. Gated community with community pool, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts owed to previous landlords and/or utility companies
- No more than 3 late rent payments in past 2 years
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household
- One pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds or exotic animals, 25 lbs max, $500 pet deposit
Application Process:
- Only complete applications from prospects who have already viewed/toured the home will be considered. No sight-unseen applications.
- Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.
- Application review process can take between 1 to 3 business days to complete.
Call us at (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE5762301)