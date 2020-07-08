All apartments in Altamonte Springs
345 Lakepoint Drive #303
345 Lakepoint Drive #303

345 Lakepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

345 Lakepointe Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Sensible 1/1 Condo at Lakewood Park in Altamonte Springs - One bedroom, one bathroom condo in the Lakewood Park Condo community in Altamonte Springs. Laminate flooring throughout. Walk-in closet. Storage closet. Washer and Dryer in laundry closet within unit. Lake views from bedroom windows. Gated community with community pool, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.

Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts owed to previous landlords and/or utility companies
- No more than 3 late rent payments in past 2 years
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household
- One pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds or exotic animals, 25 lbs max, $500 pet deposit

Application Process:
- Only complete applications from prospects who have already viewed/toured the home will be considered. No sight-unseen applications.
- Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.
- Application review process can take between 1 to 3 business days to complete.

Call us at (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5762301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 have any available units?
345 Lakepoint Drive #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 have?
Some of 345 Lakepoint Drive #303's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 currently offering any rent specials?
345 Lakepoint Drive #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 is pet friendly.
Does 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 offer parking?
No, 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 does not offer parking.
Does 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 have a pool?
Yes, 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 has a pool.
Does 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 have accessible units?
No, 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Lakepoint Drive #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

