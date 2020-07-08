All apartments in Altamonte Springs
302-C Cherokee Court
302-C Cherokee Court

302 Cherokee Ct · No Longer Available
Location

302 Cherokee Ct, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
1/1 Condo In Altamonte Springs - 1st floor unit, comfortable 1/1 with tile through out, 785 sq ft of living space, kitchen, dining area/living room, very large walk=in closet, community laundry room near by, pool, club house, tennis courts, open field, play area, close to malls, I-4. New AC high efficiency unit. Freshly painted. Washers and dryers in common area

(1) pet allowed, under 25 lbs, with HOA approval
$100.00 HOA Approval/Registration required
$100 Administrative fee if approved
Water included in the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

