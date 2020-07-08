302-C Cherokee Court

Amenities

1/1 Condo In Altamonte Springs - 1st floor unit, comfortable 1/1 with tile through out, 785 sq ft of living space, kitchen, dining area/living room, very large walk=in closet, community laundry room near by, pool, club house, tennis courts, open field, play area, close to malls, I-4. New AC high efficiency unit. Freshly painted. Washers and dryers in common area



(1) pet allowed, under 25 lbs, with HOA approval

$100.00 HOA Approval/Registration required

$100 Administrative fee if approved

Water included in the rent



