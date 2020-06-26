All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

231 Sharon Dr. 101

231 Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 Sharon Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large two bedroom Condo - Quiet neighborhood in Altamonte Springs, Florida. this privately owned condo is a Ground floor two bedroom two bath condo. Large kitchen is equipped with full size washer dryer hook ups. Brand new carpet was just installed throughout. The Vaulted ceiling in the living room gives it a very spacious feel, private patio off the living area features a large closet for extra storage. must pre qualify before viewing.
Available for immediate move in only
Text Only Ruth 407 923 0188

Video taken 6/2019

(RLNE4938912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Sharon Dr. 101 have any available units?
231 Sharon Dr. 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Sharon Dr. 101 have?
Some of 231 Sharon Dr. 101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Sharon Dr. 101 currently offering any rent specials?
231 Sharon Dr. 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Sharon Dr. 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Sharon Dr. 101 is pet friendly.
Does 231 Sharon Dr. 101 offer parking?
No, 231 Sharon Dr. 101 does not offer parking.
Does 231 Sharon Dr. 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Sharon Dr. 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Sharon Dr. 101 have a pool?
Yes, 231 Sharon Dr. 101 has a pool.
Does 231 Sharon Dr. 101 have accessible units?
No, 231 Sharon Dr. 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Sharon Dr. 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Sharon Dr. 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
