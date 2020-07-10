229 Sharon Drive Unit 101

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated pool

2/2 in Altamonte Springs - Back Yard - Lovely 2 bed / 2 bath Apartment For Rent.



Open kitchen overlooking living room/ dinning area.



2 Large and Spacious Bedrooms.



New tile flooring installed throughout property.



Washer/Dryer Hook Up



Spacious fenced back yard. Great Location.



Newly remodeled community swimming pool located across the street from the property



Application Approval / Requirements:



HOA Background Check - $100 per person or $150 for married couples.

Applications are to be filled out and sent directly to Homeowners Association's office with payment



No Evictions / No Criminal History



Good Rental History with References / Reasonable Credit



Pet Deposit Required / Small Dogs Only and No Dangerous Dog Breeds.



One month security deposit, one month first month's rent to move in.



Call or Txt 305 951 4494 to schedule a viewing.



HOA Application will be required in order to move forward. Please ask leasing agent for application if you would like to move forward.



