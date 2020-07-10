229 Sharon Drive Unit 101

Amenities
2/2 in Altamonte Springs - Back Yard - Lovely 2 bed / 2 bath Apartment For Rent.
Open kitchen overlooking living room/ dinning area.
2 Large and Spacious Bedrooms.
New tile flooring installed throughout property.
Washer/Dryer Hook Up
Spacious fenced back yard. Great Location.
Newly remodeled community swimming pool located across the street from the property
Application Approval / Requirements:
HOA Background Check - $100 per person or $150 for married couples.
Applications are to be filled out and sent directly to Homeowners Association's office with payment
No Evictions / No Criminal History
Good Rental History with References / Reasonable Credit
Pet Deposit Required / Small Dogs Only and No Dangerous Dog Breeds.
One month security deposit, one month first month's rent to move in.
Call or Txt 305 951 4494 to schedule a viewing.
HOA Application will be required in order to move forward. Please ask leasing agent for application if you would like to move forward.
(RLNE3970251)