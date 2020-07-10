All apartments in Altamonte Springs
229 Sharon Drive Unit 101
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

229 Sharon Drive Unit 101

229 Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

229 Sharon Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2/2 in Altamonte Springs - Back Yard - Lovely 2 bed / 2 bath Apartment For Rent.

Open kitchen overlooking living room/ dinning area.

2 Large and Spacious Bedrooms.

New tile flooring installed throughout property.

Washer/Dryer Hook Up

Spacious fenced back yard. Great Location.

Newly remodeled community swimming pool located across the street from the property

Application Approval / Requirements:

HOA Background Check - $100 per person or $150 for married couples.
Applications are to be filled out and sent directly to Homeowners Association's office with payment

No Evictions / No Criminal History

Good Rental History with References / Reasonable Credit

Pet Deposit Required / Small Dogs Only and No Dangerous Dog Breeds.

One month security deposit, one month first month's rent to move in.

Call or Txt 305 951 4494 to schedule a viewing.

HOA Application will be required in order to move forward. Please ask leasing agent for application if you would like to move forward.

(RLNE3970251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 have any available units?
229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 have?
Some of 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Sharon Drive Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

