Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

212 Orienta Point Street #212

212 Orienta Point Street · (321) 316-6819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Orienta Point Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 Orienta Point Street #212 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

- 1st floor unit
- Community boasts a gorgeous pool, tennis courts, and lake frontage to Lake Orienta
- 1 mile away from Altamonte Mall and everything that the area has to offer
- Washer and Dryer included

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE2463834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Orienta Point Street #212 have any available units?
212 Orienta Point Street #212 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Orienta Point Street #212 have?
Some of 212 Orienta Point Street #212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Orienta Point Street #212 currently offering any rent specials?
212 Orienta Point Street #212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Orienta Point Street #212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Orienta Point Street #212 is pet friendly.
Does 212 Orienta Point Street #212 offer parking?
No, 212 Orienta Point Street #212 does not offer parking.
Does 212 Orienta Point Street #212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Orienta Point Street #212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Orienta Point Street #212 have a pool?
Yes, 212 Orienta Point Street #212 has a pool.
Does 212 Orienta Point Street #212 have accessible units?
No, 212 Orienta Point Street #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Orienta Point Street #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Orienta Point Street #212 does not have units with dishwashers.
