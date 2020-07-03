208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101

Amenities

This cozy 2 bedroom - 2 bathroom ground floor condo is an updated end unit away from parking area, with screened lanai and storage closet, tiled living area, newer carpet in bedrooms, newer appliances, washer-dryer hookup and new bathroom sinks. Location is superb, close to SR 436 and the I-4, a mile away from stores, restaurants and Seminole State College. Community boasts a clubhouse, gazebo, large pool, a car wash area and laundry facilities. It is currently tenant occupied and available from October 29.