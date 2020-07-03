All apartments in Altamonte Springs
208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101
208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101

208 Riverbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Riverbend Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This cozy 2 bedroom - 2 bathroom ground floor condo is an updated end unit away from parking area, with screened lanai and storage closet, tiled living area, newer carpet in bedrooms, newer appliances, washer-dryer hookup and new bathroom sinks. Location is superb, close to SR 436 and the I-4, a mile away from stores, restaurants and Seminole State College. Community boasts a clubhouse, gazebo, large pool, a car wash area and laundry facilities. It is currently tenant occupied and available from October 29.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 have any available units?
208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 have?
Some of 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 currently offering any rent specials?
208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 pet-friendly?
No, 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 offer parking?
Yes, 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 offers parking.
Does 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 have a pool?
Yes, 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 has a pool.
Does 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 have accessible units?
No, 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 RIVERBEND DRIVE UNIT 101 has units with dishwashers.

