Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

186-D Maitland Avenue

186 Maitland Ave · (800) 677-5513
Location

186 Maitland Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 186-D Maitland Avenue - 186-D Maitland Avenue Lake Villas Condos · Avail. Jul 17

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
186-D Maitland Avenue - 186-D Maitland Avenue Lake Villas Condos Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs! - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs! This unit features a huge living room with tile flooring. Beautiful kitchen! Great porch with an amazing lake view to relax! The property includes basic cable, garbage, sewer, and water included in monthly rent! Must see!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

No Pets Allowed

$1,500.00 Monthly Rent
$1,500.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years old and over

HOA Approval Required

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2401278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186-D Maitland Avenue have any available units?
186-D Maitland Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 186-D Maitland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
186-D Maitland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186-D Maitland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 186-D Maitland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 186-D Maitland Avenue offer parking?
No, 186-D Maitland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 186-D Maitland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186-D Maitland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186-D Maitland Avenue have a pool?
No, 186-D Maitland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 186-D Maitland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 186-D Maitland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 186-D Maitland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 186-D Maitland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 186-D Maitland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 186-D Maitland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
