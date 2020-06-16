Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

186-D Maitland Avenue - 186-D Maitland Avenue Lake Villas Condos Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs! - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs! This unit features a huge living room with tile flooring. Beautiful kitchen! Great porch with an amazing lake view to relax! The property includes basic cable, garbage, sewer, and water included in monthly rent! Must see!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



No Pets Allowed



$1,500.00 Monthly Rent

$1,500.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years old and over



HOA Approval Required



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



