184 Riverbend Dr 204

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Second floor condo featuring one bedroom and one bath with approximately 732SF of living. Painted in soft grey with brand soft carpet and vaulted ceilings, this property won't last. Features include galley style kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and closet pantry. Also, has ceiling fans, screened patio, interior washer and dryer hookups, walk in closet in the master bedroom, coat closet and storage closet on the screend balcony. Water and pest control are include in the rental price. To view this property, please call 407 581 9556 to schedule a showing, viewings are by appointment only.



Lease terms - 1 year

Monthly rent - $970

Security deposit with approved credit - $900

Application Fee: $65 per applicant 18 years of age or over

No pets! No smoking!

We run credit and criminal reports - no evictions within the last 5 years

Maximum number of residents - 2

The Reserve at Wekiva Bend is ideally located in the heart of Altamonte Springs for short commutes to major roadways, employers, shopping, restaurants and more. Located just off SR 436 and west of Best Buy, our community sits under a huge canopy of oaks and other trees. Assigned parking (1 one unit), laundry room, car wash station, clubhouse and large swimming pool can be found in our park-like setting.