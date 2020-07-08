184 Riverbend Dr 204

Amenities
Second floor condo featuring one bedroom and one bath with approximately 732SF of living. Painted in soft grey with brand soft carpet and vaulted ceilings, this property won't last. Features include galley style kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and closet pantry. Also, has ceiling fans, screened patio, interior washer and dryer hookups, walk in closet in the master bedroom, coat closet and storage closet on the screend balcony. Water and pest control are include in the rental price. To view this property, please call 407 581 9556 to schedule a showing, viewings are by appointment only.
Lease terms - 1 year
Monthly rent - $970
Security deposit with approved credit - $900
Application Fee: $65 per applicant 18 years of age or over
No pets! No smoking!
We run credit and criminal reports - no evictions within the last 5 years
Maximum number of residents - 2
The Reserve at Wekiva Bend is ideally located in the heart of Altamonte Springs for short commutes to major roadways, employers, shopping, restaurants and more. Located just off SR 436 and west of Best Buy, our community sits under a huge canopy of oaks and other trees. Assigned parking (1 one unit), laundry room, car wash station, clubhouse and large swimming pool can be found in our park-like setting.