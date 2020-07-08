All apartments in Altamonte Springs
184 Riverbend Dr 204

184 Riverbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

184 Riverbend Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Second floor condo featuring one bedroom and one bath with approximately 732SF of living. Painted in soft grey with brand soft carpet and vaulted ceilings, this property won't last. Features include galley style kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and closet pantry. Also, has ceiling fans, screened patio, interior washer and dryer hookups, walk in closet in the master bedroom, coat closet and storage closet on the screend balcony. Water and pest control are include in the rental price. To view this property, please call 407 581 9556 to schedule a showing, viewings are by appointment only.

Lease terms - 1 year
Monthly rent - $970
Security deposit with approved credit - $900
Application Fee: $65 per applicant 18 years of age or over
No pets! No smoking!
We run credit and criminal reports - no evictions within the last 5 years
Maximum number of residents - 2
The Reserve at Wekiva Bend is ideally located in the heart of Altamonte Springs for short commutes to major roadways, employers, shopping, restaurants and more. Located just off SR 436 and west of Best Buy, our community sits under a huge canopy of oaks and other trees. Assigned parking (1 one unit), laundry room, car wash station, clubhouse and large swimming pool can be found in our park-like setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Riverbend Dr 204 have any available units?
184 Riverbend Dr 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Riverbend Dr 204 have?
Some of 184 Riverbend Dr 204's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Riverbend Dr 204 currently offering any rent specials?
184 Riverbend Dr 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Riverbend Dr 204 pet-friendly?
No, 184 Riverbend Dr 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 184 Riverbend Dr 204 offer parking?
Yes, 184 Riverbend Dr 204 offers parking.
Does 184 Riverbend Dr 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Riverbend Dr 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Riverbend Dr 204 have a pool?
Yes, 184 Riverbend Dr 204 has a pool.
Does 184 Riverbend Dr 204 have accessible units?
No, 184 Riverbend Dr 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Riverbend Dr 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 Riverbend Dr 204 has units with dishwashers.

