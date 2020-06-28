Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

243 Rapscallion Ct Available 08/27/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Fenced back yard at 243 Rapscallion Ct - This 3 Bed 2 Bath home opens up to a front hall with the open family room straight to the back. Family room features vaulted ceilings giving this home a roomy feel. Family Room includes a sliding glass door to the screen enclosed patio.



The Kitchen is tucked to the right and closed off with an open doorway to the front hall and a peak-a-boo window to the family room.



Kitchen is also directly connected to the 1 car garage.



Master Suite is off of the Family room and includes private En-suite bathroom and Sliding Glass door to the patio.



The additional two bedrooms are opposite the Kitchen and sandwich a traditional full bathroom.



This home features all ceramic floors.



Off back is a generous screen enclosed patio in fenced back yard.



Security System is currently active and working. Security Monitoring is not included with rent.



Washer and Dryer are included.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee=$50 per Adult, One Time Lease Admin=$100, Security Deposit=$1,400



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com



Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.



John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Jon Gedge at 407-982-1989 or e-mail me at JonGedge@RPMSouthOrlando.com



(RLNE2576715)