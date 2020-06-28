All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 243 Rapscallion Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
243 Rapscallion Ct
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

243 Rapscallion Ct

243 Rapscallion Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

243 Rapscallion Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
243 Rapscallion Ct Available 08/27/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Fenced back yard at 243 Rapscallion Ct - This 3 Bed 2 Bath home opens up to a front hall with the open family room straight to the back. Family room features vaulted ceilings giving this home a roomy feel. Family Room includes a sliding glass door to the screen enclosed patio.

The Kitchen is tucked to the right and closed off with an open doorway to the front hall and a peak-a-boo window to the family room.

Kitchen is also directly connected to the 1 car garage.

Master Suite is off of the Family room and includes private En-suite bathroom and Sliding Glass door to the patio.

The additional two bedrooms are opposite the Kitchen and sandwich a traditional full bathroom.

This home features all ceramic floors.

Off back is a generous screen enclosed patio in fenced back yard.

Security System is currently active and working. Security Monitoring is not included with rent.

Washer and Dryer are included.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Application Fee=$50 per Adult, One Time Lease Admin=$100, Security Deposit=$1,400

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.

John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Jon Gedge at 407-982-1989 or e-mail me at JonGedge@RPMSouthOrlando.com

(RLNE2576715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Rapscallion Ct have any available units?
243 Rapscallion Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 243 Rapscallion Ct have?
Some of 243 Rapscallion Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Rapscallion Ct currently offering any rent specials?
243 Rapscallion Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Rapscallion Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Rapscallion Ct is pet friendly.
Does 243 Rapscallion Ct offer parking?
Yes, 243 Rapscallion Ct offers parking.
Does 243 Rapscallion Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 Rapscallion Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Rapscallion Ct have a pool?
No, 243 Rapscallion Ct does not have a pool.
Does 243 Rapscallion Ct have accessible units?
No, 243 Rapscallion Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Rapscallion Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Rapscallion Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Rapscallion Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Rapscallion Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College