Very charming 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with a detached 2 car garage located in the desirable community of Timber Pointe. As you walk up to the home you notice the front porch (perfect to sit in a rocker) and then you enter the house and notice the huge living room and kitchen with lots of cabinet space. There is a half bath down stairs so guest don't have to go upstairs. Sit inside and enjoy the view through the back door of the courtyard style backyard or relax in the backyard which is fenced in . Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each has its own full bathrooms that are very roomy in size. Call today for a private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have any available units?
16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.