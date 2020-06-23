16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Very charming 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with a detached 2 car garage located in the desirable community of Timber Pointe. As you walk up to the home you notice the front porch (perfect to sit in a rocker) and then you enter the house and notice the huge living room and kitchen with lots of cabinet space. There is a half bath down stairs so guest don't have to go upstairs. Sit inside and enjoy the view through the back door of the courtyard style backyard or relax in the backyard which is fenced in . Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each has its own full bathrooms that are very roomy in size. Call today for a private showing.