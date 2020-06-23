All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE

16711 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16711 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Very charming 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with a detached 2 car garage located in the desirable community of Timber Pointe. As you walk up to the home you notice the front porch (perfect to sit in a rocker) and then you enter the house and notice the huge living room and kitchen with lots of cabinet space. There is a half bath down stairs so guest don't have to go upstairs. Sit inside and enjoy the view through the back door of the courtyard style backyard or relax in the backyard which is fenced in . Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each has its own full bathrooms that are very roomy in size. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have any available units?
16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16711 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
