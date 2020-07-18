All apartments in Alafaya
16404 Cedar Crest Drive.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16404 Cedar Crest Drive

16404 Cedar Crest Drive · (321) 230-8775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16404 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 16404 Cedar Crest Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
16404 Cedar Crest Drive Available 08/01/20 Gated Community With Pool view!!Move in July! Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath townhome!!!! Master on 1st floor!! - RENT: $1,750 DEPOSIT: $1,750

ALL STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES! SPACIOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH MASTER ON 1ST FLOOR! CONVENIENT 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM! BRING YOUR WASHER AND DRYER! 1 CAR GARAGE! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE! VIEW OF THE COMMUNITY POOL FROM THE DINING ROOM AREA! NICE COMMUNITY AMENITIES= POOL,BASKETBALL . PLAYGROUND NEXT DOOR! CONVENIENT CORNER UNIT! LOCATED IN AVALON PARK- TIMBER POINT COMMUNITY! EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING, ENTERTAINMENT, AND MUCH MORE!

ALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Timber Lakes
Middle - Avalon
High - Timber Creek
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***
*** NO STUDENTS***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4144215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16404 Cedar Crest Drive have any available units?
16404 Cedar Crest Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16404 Cedar Crest Drive have?
Some of 16404 Cedar Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16404 Cedar Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16404 Cedar Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16404 Cedar Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16404 Cedar Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16404 Cedar Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16404 Cedar Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 16404 Cedar Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16404 Cedar Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16404 Cedar Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16404 Cedar Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 16404 Cedar Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 16404 Cedar Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16404 Cedar Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16404 Cedar Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16404 Cedar Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16404 Cedar Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

