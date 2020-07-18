Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

16404 Cedar Crest Drive Available 08/01/20 Gated Community With Pool view!!Move in July! Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath townhome!!!! Master on 1st floor!! - RENT: $1,750 DEPOSIT: $1,750



ALL STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES! SPACIOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH MASTER ON 1ST FLOOR! CONVENIENT 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM! BRING YOUR WASHER AND DRYER! 1 CAR GARAGE! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE! VIEW OF THE COMMUNITY POOL FROM THE DINING ROOM AREA! NICE COMMUNITY AMENITIES= POOL,BASKETBALL . PLAYGROUND NEXT DOOR! CONVENIENT CORNER UNIT! LOCATED IN AVALON PARK- TIMBER POINT COMMUNITY! EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING, ENTERTAINMENT, AND MUCH MORE!



ALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Timber Lakes

Middle - Avalon

High - Timber Creek

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

*** NO STUDENTS***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4144215)