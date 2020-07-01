1143 Sophie Blvd

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities pool

Sussex Place - This 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home offers 1147 square feet of living space, tile throughout, split floor plan, eating space in kitchen, and living/dining room combo. Great location!



https://rently.com/properties/1127767?source=marketing



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)



Security Deposit: $1195. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.



Leland Johnson



Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando

P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190

Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4185300)