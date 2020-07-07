Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3/3.5 Town Home! - Beautiful Guard Gated 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home in Orlando! Spacious tiled living area. Charming kitchen. Bedrooms are a great size! Must see!



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!



SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1124-shall-cross-ave



READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission with a weight limit no more than 30 lbs.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5835107)