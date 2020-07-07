All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1124 Shall Cross Ave

1124 Shallcross Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Shallcross Ave, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/3.5 Town Home! - Beautiful Guard Gated 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home in Orlando! Spacious tiled living area. Charming kitchen. Bedrooms are a great size! Must see!

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1124-shall-cross-ave

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission with a weight limit no more than 30 lbs.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5835107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Shall Cross Ave have any available units?
1124 Shall Cross Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1124 Shall Cross Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Shall Cross Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Shall Cross Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Shall Cross Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Shall Cross Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Shall Cross Ave offers parking.
Does 1124 Shall Cross Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Shall Cross Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Shall Cross Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1124 Shall Cross Ave has a pool.
Does 1124 Shall Cross Ave have accessible units?
No, 1124 Shall Cross Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Shall Cross Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Shall Cross Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Shall Cross Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Shall Cross Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

