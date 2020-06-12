/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM
92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodmont, CT
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
48 Beach Avenue
48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a
Results within 5 miles of Woodmont
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
85 Melba Street
85 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom home, 1.5 baths, off street shared parking. Large open Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Half Bath on the first floor. Three bedroom, one full bath upstairs. Ready for new Tenants! Enjoy this summer on Melba Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
230 Rogers Avenue
230 Rogers Avenue, Milford city, CT
Phenomenal home with million dollar views features 3 season porch, main level with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters and beautiful island perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Melba Street
37 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
UNIQUE WATERFRONT HOME - Academic Rental Available 9.1.2020-5.31.2021. This charming house direct located on LI Sound features a first floor with open floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
865 East Broadway
865 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
FULLY FURNISHED - Direct Waterfront - Available from 9/10/20 - 5/31/21. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on beautiful sandy beach. It features kitchen with all appliances including a wine cooler. A breakfast bar for casual dining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
79 Honor Road
79 Honor Road, West Haven, CT
Prime West Shore location, only a short walk to the beach, in the Colonial Blvd area. 4 bed. 1.5 bath, lovely yard, HW Fls, Lower level walkout & one car garage. Move in condition.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
953 East Broadway
953 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
The beach is calling, this 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house is minutes to the beach. Great beach community! 3 bedrooms, french doors opening up to a patio, some water views, and full access to the rwo car garage and driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
29 Creeland Avenue
29 Creeland Avenue, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1566 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL-FULLY FURNISHED-Available from 9/1/2020 to 5/31/2021. This three bedroom home is desirable Bayview has enclosed wrap around three season porch.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
702 East Broadway
702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Shell Avenue
111 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
SUMMER RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
791 East Broadway
791 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
ACADEMIC RENTAL, FULLY FURNISHED - Available from 9/1/2020 - 5/31/2021. This home is just one house from LI Sound. It features living room, dining area kitchen with all appliances. First floor bath. Upper level has four bedrooms and half bath.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
87 Antrim Street
87 Antrim Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1218 sqft
Three bedrooms, one bathroom, second floor of duplex, corner lot. Large Living Room, Spacious Eat In Kitchen, bedrooms are not small. Tenant pays all utilities and snow removal.
Results within 10 miles of Woodmont
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,379
1364 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1364 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown New Haven
15 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
975 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2400 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified
Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
