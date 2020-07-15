/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Library District
107 Tremont Street
107 Tremont St, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1030 sqft
Welcome to your new Ansonia home! This sun-drenched 3-bedroom apartment, just minutes away from route 8, is a commuter dream. It has been freshly painted and has newly finished hardwood floors as you can see from the pictures.
Results within 5 miles of Ansonia
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.
Results within 10 miles of Ansonia
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
87 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,379
1364 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
9 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1245 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
7 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2400 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
31 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1364 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29 at 09:19 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill
8 Hurlburt St 2nd fl
8 Hurlburt Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Best management in town! - Property Id: 176794 Welcome home! Beautiful 2nd fl contemporary condo style unit with three spacious bedroom and one bathroom. The unit filled with sunlight and natural beauty within.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
223 York St 2nd
223 York St, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Apt for rent - Property Id: 313758 3 bedrooms off st parking gas,heat,and hot water included 2nd. 1450 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313758 Property Id 313758 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908593)
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Benham St
102 Benham Street, New Haven County, CT
Freshly Renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in Hamden. Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Convenient for SCSU and Yale.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
105 Haven St
105 Haven Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly Renovated Single Family House 3br 2 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 2 Bath (Tub and shower) - Fenced Yard - Laundry Connections Requirements: Minimum
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Giles Street
38 Giles Street, New Haven County, CT
38 Giles Street Available 07/16/20 Available 8/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St Available 8/1 $2695 4-Bed 2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
2 Units Available
Westville
920 Whalley Ave
920 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new renovation -2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -5 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms In beautiful Westville, walking distance to everything Extremely close to SCSU, Amity and Downtown New Haven.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
163 Wolcott Street
163 Wolcott Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Three LG bedrooms apartment, One bathroom one living room and the kitchen, total 1470 FT and off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/new-haven-ct?lid=12930200 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5434972)
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
502 California Street
502 California Street, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1242 sqft
Picture book adorable and you can have a small pet! This 3 bedroom and one full and one half-bath colonial is just perfect for someone. Pride of ownership is apparent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTTrumbull, CTNaugatuck, CTBridgeport, CTNorth Haven, CTWallingford Center, CTBranford Center, CT