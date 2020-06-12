/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual
79 Honor Road
79 Honor Road, West Haven, CT
Prime West Shore location, only a short walk to the beach, in the Colonial Blvd area. 4 bed. 1.5 bath, lovely yard, HW Fls, Lower level walkout & one car garage. Move in condition.
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.
87 Antrim Street
87 Antrim Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1218 sqft
Three bedrooms, one bathroom, second floor of duplex, corner lot. Large Living Room, Spacious Eat In Kitchen, bedrooms are not small. Tenant pays all utilities and snow removal.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven
West River
121 Auburn St
121 Auburn Street, New Haven, CT
Newly Renovated Single Family House 4br 1.5 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 1.5 Bath - Fenced Yard - Deck Requirements: Minimum Monthly Income Must = 2.
Edgewood
322 Winthrop Ave 2
322 Winthrop Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
322 Winthrop Ave #2 - Property Id: 292228 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292228 Property Id 292228 (RLNE5826878)
Hill
73 S Water St
73 South Water Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now! The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and
Beaver Hills
357 Ellsworth Ave
357 Ellsworth Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location close to everything! Beautiful hardwood flooring 2 Large new bathrooms Stainless steel appliances Plenty of off-street parking Spacious bedrooms washer and dryers provided 2 minutes to SCSU and 8 minutes to UNH Only $500 per
Woodmont
48 Beach Avenue
48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore.
Edgewood
167 Norton Street - 3
167 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Very spacious and sunny 3 bedroom 1 bathroom third floor apartment located in the desirable Edgewood neighborhood Convenient to schools,parks, medical offices, recreation facilities, buses, restaurants and mini markets! Minutes from downtown,
Hill
16 Vine Street
16 Vine Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
916 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this recently updated first floor unit, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood flooring through-out the living room and bedrooms.
West River
112 Greenwood Street
112 Greenwood Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
BEAUTIFUL over-sized townhouse style unit, completely updated, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! The main level offers 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring and fresh paint through-out! The living-room is a perfect place to entertain and gather with
Woodmont
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a
Edgewood
790 Elm St
790 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
Beautiful newly renovated 4br 2 Bath duplex apt in quaint neighborhood! Minutes away from groceries, shopping, gas stations & local schools! **2nd & 3rd floor** Features: *Driveway *1.
Beaver Hills
593 whalley ave. 1st floor
593 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1306 sqft
1st floor 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths - Property Id: 217561 Newly renovated spacious three bedroom apartment and two full baths. Updated appliances. All new vanity, mirror, vanity light and toilet. Ample kitchen cabinet space.
Hill
6 Dewitt Street
6 Dewitt Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
Spacious 3bdr, 2nd floor apartment with off street parking. located 5 mins away from Yale New Haven Hospital and i95. Kitchen has been renovated and all appliances are new. Small pets ok.
Edgewood
786 Elm Street
786 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor of Victorian on tree lined block of Elm St. Close to Edge of the Woods Natural Foods, 5 min to Yale, SCSU & downtown. Huge 1st floor space, hard wood floors, Living/dining, large kitchen w/pantry, gas range.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
Verified
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,379
1364 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1364 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
975 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2400 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
