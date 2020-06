Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful well kept Victorian Home First Floor 3 Rooms, Eat in Kitchen with a Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator also Washer & Dryer included in basement with interior access. Bed room also Living room with wall to wall carpet, new bath room, Gas furnace hot water radiators. Walking distance to Bus stop and down town stores and Restaurants. Close to route 8 and 34.