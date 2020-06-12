/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM
79 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
54 Blue Ridge Drive
54 Blue Ridge Drive, Trumbull, CT
Lovely rental opportunity in this one of a kind home in the coveted Nichols section of Trumbull. One year, unfurnished rental.
Results within 1 mile of Trumbull
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
42 Elmsford Road
42 Elmsford Road, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1132 sqft
Easy living in this one level ranch with no steps. Fresh, clean, light, bright and ready to move right in. Extra large living room has great wall space for your wrap sofa, comfy chairs and the large screen TV. Master bedroom has double closets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North End
1 Unit Available
56 Hallock
56 Hallock St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Reduce for quick Rent!!!Prime north end Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the North end. Fresly painted, Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private backyard, Laundry in the unit. Plenty of storage. References and credit check required.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1825 Chopsey Hill Road
1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
333 Vincellette Street
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
59 Vanguard Street
59 Vanguard Street, Bridgeport, CT
This strategically located home was renovated 3 years ago. Within 5 minutes walk of Stop & Shop, many restaurants and stores. Great for SHU students being a seven minute drive to campus or family.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
33 Trelane Drive
33 Trelane Drive, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1888 sqft
Totally updated Large Raised Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Dinning area leads to slides to large deck.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
105 Beauvue Terrace
105 Beauvue Terrace, Bridgeport, CT
UTILITIES INCLUDED! North end location. Large cape style home offers updated amenities. Spacious living room leading to an entertaining room with featured field stone fireplace and sliders to access backyard and deck.
Results within 5 miles of Trumbull
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
6 Armstrong Place
6 Armstrong Place, Bridgeport, CT
Beautiful 2 floor apartment!! This second floor apartment features 2 bedrooms, gorgeous kitchen and bathroom on the main floor then on the 3rd floor features 2 additional bedroom and another bathroom! Please come see this beautiful updated apartment
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Orange St
200 Orange Street, Stratford, CT
5 Bedroom House for Rent - Property Id: 299967 5 Bedroom House New Carpet Freshly painted Completely Remodeled near Highway and Train Stations Tenant Pays for all Utilities and Lawn Care Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Old Stratfield Rd
210 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1540 sqft
2 story single family house - Property Id: 292369 Recently remodeled private house in a great family neighborhood. Short drive to train stations, the beach, shopping, and local universities. Fairfield is home to many delicious restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Jackson Ave
24 Jackson Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 290830 Tenant pay all utilities including water, must have good credit, and proper level of income to qualify. Nice Place, Granite Counter tops, Finish lower Basement, 3 Bedroom, Backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
471 Westfield Ave
471 Westfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
267 Berkeley Rd
267 Berkley Road, Fairfield County, CT
Unit 1 : Apartment AVAILABLE June 2nd 2020!, Ideal for Family /STUDENTS WELCOME!! Great for 4+ students full bath; plenty storage /big private parking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North End
1 Unit Available
3411 Main Street
3411 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1400 sqft
This spacious second and third-floor duplex apartment offers a private entrance and abundant parking. The apartment offers a gracious living room, modern eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and a modern full bath on the main level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.
Similar Pages
Trumbull 1 BedroomsTrumbull 2 BedroomsTrumbull 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTrumbull 3 BedroomsTrumbull Apartments with Balcony
Trumbull Apartments with GarageTrumbull Apartments with GymTrumbull Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrumbull Apartments with ParkingTrumbull Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NY