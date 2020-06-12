/
3 bedroom apartments
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wallingford Center, CT
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703
3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1329 sqft
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area.
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.
Results within 10 miles of Wallingford Center
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,379
1364 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1364 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
East Rock
167 Linden St
167 Linden Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom and 1.
34 Highland Ave.
34 Highland Avenue, East Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1452 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1st floor apartment in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 108856 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, living room, family room, spacious kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hookup, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new carpets.
Beaver Hills
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
Newhallville
49 Shelton Ave
49 Shelton Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor available now! Located in the heart of New Haven, this newly renovated apartment features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors throughout.
Quinnipiac Meadows
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/10/20 Coming available soon large 3 Bedroom Apartment with your own private garage Call 203-467-7068 (RLNE5828372)
Newhallville
20 Bassett St
20 Bassett St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedroom & 2.5 bathroom duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a two family house. The house features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, washer and dryer hookup in the unit, off street parking, and large backyard.
East Rock
1298 State St
1298 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Brand New Fully Renovated Apartments - Property Id: 216374 New Haven Apartments: Brand New, spacious, and well lit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with hardwood flooring, central air heating, and cooling, and in-building shared laundry.
Wooster Square - Mill River
157 Olive Street 1
157 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Huge 3BR Wooster Square with In-Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 274643 This large 3 BR unit on the western edge of Wooster Square is newly refurbished! Convenient to Wooster restaurants, downtown, and Yale campus.
Wooster Square - Mill River
157 Olive Street 3
157 Olive Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Huge, Luxury 3BR/3BA Wooster Sq Apt - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 274652 The apartment is approximately 800 square feet larger than most comparable luxury units, and nearly 50% less expensive.
Wooster Square - Mill River
48 Lyon Street 2
48 Lyon Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 48 Lyon Street - Property Id: 270218 This is a brand new renovation for a 4BR unit in a house that just got a $100k makeover - brand new siding and mechanicals.
East Rock
946 State Street 3L
946 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Unit 3L Available 08/01/20 Remodeled East Rock 3BR Super Close to Yale SOM - Property Id: 270343 3BR unit (sometimes used as 2BR with big office!) in highly desirable East Rock.
183 Laurel St
183 Laurel Street, East Haven, CT
Charming 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home East Haven! Features: *Huge Yard *Driveway *Ample closet/storage space *Basement *W/D Hookup Tenant Responsible For Gas & Electric Bills **Sec 8 Accepted** Sorry, No Dogs Allowed! Further
West Rock
Spring Glen
25 Springside Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Amazing brand new full gut renovation Two & three bedroom units Everything is brand new. Hardwood flooring throughout New Kitchen and bathrooms.
