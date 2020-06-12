/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
84 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT
1 of 20
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
34 Highland Ave.
34 Highland Avenue, East Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1452 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1st floor apartment in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 108856 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, living room, family room, spacious kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hookup, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new carpets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
183 Laurel St
183 Laurel Street, East Haven, CT
Charming 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home East Haven! Features: *Huge Yard *Driveway *Ample closet/storage space *Basement *W/D Hookup Tenant Responsible For Gas & Electric Bills **Sec 8 Accepted** Sorry, No Dogs Allowed! Further
Results within 1 mile of East Haven
1 of 1
Last updated June 12
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/10/20 Coming available soon large 3 Bedroom Apartment with your own private garage Call 203-467-7068 (RLNE5828372)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
231 Blueberry Lane
231 Blueberry Lane, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1499 sqft
Extraordinary opportunity!! Act fast on this Townhouse offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of East Haven
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,379
1364 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1364 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12
$
Downtown New Haven
15 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
975 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9 Parker Memorial Drive
9 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
Magnificent setting overlooking Branford Harbor. Full water views from almost every room. As close to living on an island but being on land. Access to 2 sandy beaches, playground. Full wrapround porch with amazing views.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12
East Rock
1 Unit Available
167 Linden St
167 Linden Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom and 1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12
West River
1 Unit Available
121 Auburn St
121 Auburn Street, New Haven, CT
Newly Renovated Single Family House 4br 1.5 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 1.5 Bath - Fenced Yard - Deck Requirements: Minimum Monthly Income Must = 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12
Newhallville
1 Unit Available
49 Shelton Ave
49 Shelton Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor available now! Located in the heart of New Haven, this newly renovated apartment features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
322 Winthrop Ave 2
322 Winthrop Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
322 Winthrop Ave #2 - Property Id: 292228 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292228 Property Id 292228 (RLNE5826878)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12
Newhallville
1 Unit Available
20 Bassett St
20 Bassett St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedroom & 2.5 bathroom duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a two family house. The house features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, washer and dryer hookup in the unit, off street parking, and large backyard.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12
East Rock
1 Unit Available
1298 State St
1298 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Brand New Fully Renovated Apartments - Property Id: 216374 New Haven Apartments: Brand New, spacious, and well lit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with hardwood flooring, central air heating, and cooling, and in-building shared laundry.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12
Hill
1 Unit Available
73 S Water St
73 South Water Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now! The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
157 Olive Street 1
157 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Huge 3BR Wooster Square with In-Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 274643 This large 3 BR unit on the western edge of Wooster Square is newly refurbished! Convenient to Wooster restaurants, downtown, and Yale campus.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
157 Olive Street 3
157 Olive Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Huge, Luxury 3BR/3BA Wooster Sq Apt - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 274652 The apartment is approximately 800 square feet larger than most comparable luxury units, and nearly 50% less expensive.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12
Dwight
1 Unit Available
382 Crown St 2
382 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR Downtown/Yale - GIANT backyard and porch - Property Id: 270331 Remodeled 3 BR/1BA Steps from Yale Campus & Downtown - Excellent Value Location: 382 Crown St.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
48 Lyon Street 2
48 Lyon Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 48 Lyon Street - Property Id: 270218 This is a brand new renovation for a 4BR unit in a house that just got a $100k makeover - brand new siding and mechanicals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
East Rock
1 Unit Available
946 State Street 3L
946 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Unit 3L Available 08/01/20 Remodeled East Rock 3BR Super Close to Yale SOM - Property Id: 270343 3BR unit (sometimes used as 2BR with big office!) in highly desirable East Rock.
