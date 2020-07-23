Apartment List
/
CT
/
naugatuck
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:51 AM

19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Naugatuck provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
57 New Street
57 New Street, Naugatuck, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
If you're looking for a beautiful place to live and rent, look no further. In a desirable west side location of Naugatuck, you can't find a place as nice as this to call home. For rent, a 3 bedroom, 1 bath, second-floor unit. No Pets!
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard
341 Lincoln Street
341 Lincoln Street, Waterbury, CT
Come view this 4 bedroom single family home in Waterbury.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Lawlor Street
21 Lawler Street, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2869 sqft
Three bedroom two full bath apartment located in Town Plot. It is on the second floor and there is a third floor. The second floor has a bedroom and the third floor has two bedrooms and another full bath. This apartment has been fully renovated.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
67 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2400 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westville
324 Alden Ave
324 Alden Avenue, New Haven, CT
324 Alden Ave Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Single-Family House in Westville 5-Bed/2.5-Bath $2800/mo Available 8/1 - 324 Alden Ave Available 8/1 $2800/mo 5 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
West Rock
Spring Glen
25 Springside Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Amazing brand new full gut renovation Two & three bedroom units Everything is brand new. Hardwood flooring throughout New Kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Westville
920 Whalley Ave
920 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new renovation -2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -5 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms In beautiful Westville, walking distance to everything Extremely close to SCSU, Amity and Downtown New Haven.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Amity
1 Hilltop Rd
1 Hilltop Road, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 09/01/20 Available for September 1st move in! Beautiful and newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 full bathroom Single Family Home located in Westville! This gorgeous apartment features amazing hardwood floors throughout, newly renovated eat-in

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
641 Fitch St
641 Fitch Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1350 sqft
NOTE: The house is Not furnished! Freshly renovated beautiful 3BR Single Family house, On Southern Connecticut University Campus.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
260 White Deer Rocks Road
260 White Deer Rock Road, Litchfield County, CT
There is no better place to spend your visit in Litchfield county than Woodbury. Here in what has been deemed “Connecticut’s most charming town” you have access to award winning dining, antique shops, and nature preserves.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Emile Avenue
15 Emile Avenue, Oakville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom home available for rent. This home is in tip top shape and will not last! The main level features kitchen with ceramic floor, refinished hardwood floors, updated bathroom, bedroom on main level, all rooms freshly painted.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
810 Shepard Avenue
810 Shepard Avenue, New Haven County, CT
Fully Permitted Student friendly rental featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Each floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 1 at 09:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westville
70 Fountain St Apt 4
70 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Luxury townhouse condo in the heart of Westville! This very well maintained townhouse is walking distance to local cafes and shops and just a quick drive to Downtown New Haven and Yale! Features: - Spacious three bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Naugatuck, CT

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Naugatuck provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Naugatuck. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Naugatuck 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNaugatuck 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNaugatuck 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Naugatuck Apartments with BalconiesNaugatuck Apartments with Parking
Naugatuck Dog Friendly ApartmentsNaugatuck Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTManchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTWindsor Locks, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NY
Simsbury Center, CTNesconset, NYThompsonville, CTPort Jefferson, NYRockville, CTYaphank, NYCollinsville, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTRidge, NYCutchogue, NYBridgeport, CTMount Kisco, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven