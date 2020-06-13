/
3 bedroom apartments
133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
43 Bailey Lane
43 Bailey Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Enjoy this ranch home features Living Room with fireplace, Large Eat-In Kitchen with slider to a huge wood deck overlooking large, level, fenced in yard. 3 bedrooms, one with its own private deck. Updated bath with glass shower doors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
230 Rogers Avenue
230 Rogers Avenue, Milford city, CT
Phenomenal home with million dollar views features 3 season porch, main level with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters and beautiful island perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Melba Street
37 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
UNIQUE WATERFRONT HOME - Academic Rental Available 9.1.2020-5.31.2021. This charming house direct located on LI Sound features a first floor with open floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
865 East Broadway
865 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
FULLY FURNISHED - Direct Waterfront - Available from 9/10/20 - 5/31/21. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on beautiful sandy beach. It features kitchen with all appliances including a wine cooler. A breakfast bar for casual dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
953 East Broadway
953 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
The beach is calling, this 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house is minutes to the beach. Great beach community! 3 bedrooms, french doors opening up to a patio, some water views, and full access to the rwo car garage and driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
702 East Broadway
702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
131 4th Avenue
131 4th Avenue, Milford city, CT
SHORT TERM RENTAL $4500+ PER WEEK AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER Adorable 2197 Sq Ft House With Four Bedrooms, Plus Large Playroom Bunk Room On Third Floor. House Has Three Full Baths,outdoor Shower, And Newly Installed Central Air Conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Shell Avenue
111 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
SUMMER RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
153 4th Avenue
153 4th Avenue, Milford city, CT
Immaculate Clean Sanitized beach house that has everything you want within coveted laurel beach community. House has water views and is about 50 feet from the beach ( third house in). Wonderful beach home that is light bright and airy and beachy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
791 East Broadway
791 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
ACADEMIC RENTAL, FULLY FURNISHED - Available from 9/1/2020 - 5/31/2021. This home is just one house from LI Sound. It features living room, dining area kitchen with all appliances. First floor bath. Upper level has four bedrooms and half bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
232 Broadway
232 Broadway, Milford city, CT
Water views from EVERY ROOM of this immaculate and luxurious beachfront dream! Overlooking the gentle waves of long island sound, this spectacular 5-Bedroom 4,000+ square foot property encompasses luxury living with an open floor plan and remarkable
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
48 Beach Avenue
48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
6 Armstrong Place
6 Armstrong Place, Bridgeport, CT
Beautiful 2 floor apartment!! This second floor apartment features 2 bedrooms, gorgeous kitchen and bathroom on the main floor then on the 3rd floor features 2 additional bedroom and another bathroom! Please come see this beautiful updated apartment
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Orange St
200 Orange Street, Stratford, CT
5 Bedroom House for Rent - Property Id: 299967 5 Bedroom House New Carpet Freshly painted Completely Remodeled near Highway and Train Stations Tenant Pays for all Utilities and Lawn Care Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Rivendel Drive
16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490 Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place! Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining. Private, quiet location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Jackson Ave
24 Jackson Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 290830 Tenant pay all utilities including water, must have good credit, and proper level of income to qualify. Nice Place, Granite Counter tops, Finish lower Basement, 3 Bedroom, Backyard.
