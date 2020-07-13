RiversEdge

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit; surety bond
Move-in Fees: $150 amentiy Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $275 1st pet, $135 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $275 1st pet, $135 2nd pet
rent: $25
restrictions: 25lb weight limit and breed restriction
Parking Details: Off Street, Carports (Fee). Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.