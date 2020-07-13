RiversEdge

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access

Rivers Edge Apartment Homes offers a rare combination of quality, elegance, amenity and value that make it the premier gated community in the Waterbury, Danbury and New Haven areas. Designed with the charm of English Tudor architecture, Rivers Edge features meticulously landscaped grounds with beautiful flower gardens that offer you Peace and serenity after a long day. Relax at the community swimming pool during hot summer days, and forget about those heating bills in the winter, because your heat and hot water are included in the rent. Our extremely well appointed luxury residences feature spacious closets, wall to wall carpeting, private balcony/patio, and large updated kitchens and designer finishes. The lushly landscaped community offers ample on-site parking, secure buildings with intercoms and modern laundry rooms in each building. Rivers Edge Apartment Homes are conveniently located within walking distance of great shopping, restaurants, theaters and other lifestyle amenities. J