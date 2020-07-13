All apartments in Waterbury
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

RiversEdge

35 Sharon Rd · (662) 222-5958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT 06705
Woodtick Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 37-11 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 49-12 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 55-06 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 59-10 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 49-10 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from RiversEdge.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
Rivers Edge Apartment Homes offers a rare combination of quality, elegance, amenity and value that make it the premier gated community in the Waterbury, Danbury and New Haven areas. Designed with the charm of English Tudor architecture, Rivers Edge features meticulously landscaped grounds with beautiful flower gardens that offer you Peace and serenity after a long day. Relax at the community swimming pool during hot summer days, and forget about those heating bills in the winter, because your heat and hot water are included in the rent. Our extremely well appointed luxury residences feature spacious closets, wall to wall carpeting, private balcony/patio, and large updated kitchens and designer finishes. The lushly landscaped community offers ample on-site parking, secure buildings with intercoms and modern laundry rooms in each building. Rivers Edge Apartment Homes are conveniently located within walking distance of great shopping, restaurants, theaters and other lifestyle amenities. J

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit; surety bond
Move-in Fees: $150 amentiy Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $275 1st pet, $135 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $275 1st pet, $135 2nd pet
rent: $25
restrictions: 25lb weight limit and breed restriction
Cats
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off Street, Carports (Fee). Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does RiversEdge have any available units?
RiversEdge has 8 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Waterbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waterbury Rent Report.
What amenities does RiversEdge have?
Some of RiversEdge's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is RiversEdge currently offering any rent specials?
RiversEdge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is RiversEdge pet-friendly?
Yes, RiversEdge is pet friendly.
Does RiversEdge offer parking?
Yes, RiversEdge offers parking.
Does RiversEdge have units with washers and dryers?
No, RiversEdge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does RiversEdge have a pool?
Yes, RiversEdge has a pool.
Does RiversEdge have accessible units?
No, RiversEdge does not have accessible units.
Does RiversEdge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, RiversEdge has units with dishwashers.
