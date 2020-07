Amenities

Come view this 4 bedroom single family home in Waterbury. This home boasts gleaming hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a cozy fireplace, french doors to big front porch, nice size dining room, big finished attic on 3rd floor-can be a playroom, storage, etc. 4 Bedrooms Gas heat. Two months sec. deposit required. W/d hookup available in basement Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as Snow removal and lawn care. No PETS.