/
/
west springfield town
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
43 Apartments for rent in West Springfield Town, MA📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
41 Angeline St
41 Angeline Street, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
SINGLE FAMILY 3BR !!!! - This beautiful home is located in a great town, and neighborhood. Near schools and parks. Offers a home owner experience for any resident! This property has three bedrooms, and one bath. Appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield Town
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 3 at 02:22pm
Fairview
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated May 29 at 02:07pm
Trainfield
1 Unit Available
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Hill
1 Unit Available
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Six Corners
1 Unit Available
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Forest Park
1 Unit Available
23 Perkins St
23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willimansett
1 Unit Available
46 Bonner St
46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
46 Bonner St - Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Springfield
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wolfpit Meadows
1 Unit Available
42 King Street - 1st Floor
42 King Street, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Large first floor 2 bedroom with three other rooms used as large closets - Large first floor 2 bedroom with three other rooms used as large closets (RLNE5821165)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
859 Main St
859 Main Street, Holyoke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Renovated Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 283670 Renovated apartments for rent. Central heat, updated kitchens, new windows, hardwood floors. Renovations scheduled to be complete by 6/1/2020. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
36 Williamsburg Drive
36 Williamsburg Drive, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
968 sqft
2 Br - 1.5 Bath condo with garage - heat and hot water included - (RLNE5787778)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Holyoke
1 Unit Available
354, Hampden, St.
354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Old Hill
2 Units Available
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-1
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hubbard Corner - Shea Corner
1 Unit Available
97 Hope Farms Drive
97 Hope Farms Drive, Agawam Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental is a very private location for you and your family in a great neighborhood in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam.
1 of 1
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
Suffield Corner
1 Unit Available
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2125 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
51 Belleclaire Ave.
51 Belleclaire Avenue, Longmeadow, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1896 sqft
Charming 4, bed, 2 bath rental in the heart of Longmeadow. Close to Bliss park for outdoor enthusiasts and walking distance to most town amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
41 Johnson St
41 Johnson Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
4 room 1 bedroom 1 bathroom hardwood floors $30 Application fee for Credit/Background
Results within 10 miles of West Springfield Town
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Thompsonville
8 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,265
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Springfield Town rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the West Springfield Town area include Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, Trinity College, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Springfield Town from include Hartford, Worcester, Middletown, Meriden, and Waterbury.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew Britain, CT
Amherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MANaugatuck, CTLongmeadow, MAThompsonville, CTHazardville, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MASimsbury Center, CT