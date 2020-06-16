320 Howe Avenue

Amenities

Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex is Under Construction Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments Estimated to be available +/- Spring/Summer 2020, With Elevator Access to Second, Third and Forth Floor Units, Some with Panoramic Views of the Valley, Veterans Park, The Housatonic River and Spectacular Views of the Derby/Shelton Fireworks, Convenient Walking Access to all of Downtown Shops/Restaurant's and Entertainment Venues as well as Public Transportation, Commuters will Enjoy Quick Easy Access to Train Station and Routes 8 and 15, Apartment will be Self Sufficient, Separate Utilities, All Appliances, including in Unit Washer Dryer, On demand Hot Water and Solar Electric may be Available for Additional Savings, Assigned Parking.