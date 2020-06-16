All apartments in Shelton
Find more places like 320 Howe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelton, CT
/
320 Howe Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

320 Howe Avenue

320 Howe Avenue · (203) 929-6311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shelton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

320 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-33 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
elevator
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex is Under Construction Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments Estimated to be available +/- Spring/Summer 2020, With Elevator Access to Second, Third and Forth Floor Units, Some with Panoramic Views of the Valley, Veterans Park, The Housatonic River and Spectacular Views of the Derby/Shelton Fireworks, Convenient Walking Access to all of Downtown Shops/Restaurant's and Entertainment Venues as well as Public Transportation, Commuters will Enjoy Quick Easy Access to Train Station and Routes 8 and 15, Apartment will be Self Sufficient, Separate Utilities, All Appliances, including in Unit Washer Dryer, On demand Hot Water and Solar Electric may be Available for Additional Savings, Assigned Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Howe Avenue have any available units?
320 Howe Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 Howe Avenue have?
Some of 320 Howe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Howe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 Howe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Howe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 320 Howe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelton.
Does 320 Howe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 Howe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 320 Howe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Howe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Howe Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 Howe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 Howe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 Howe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Howe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Howe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Howe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Howe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 320 Howe Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr
Shelton, CT 06484
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St
Shelton, CT 06484

Similar Pages

Shelton 1 BedroomsShelton 2 Bedrooms
Shelton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShelton Apartments with Pool
Shelton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYEast Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYYaphank, NYCollinsville, CTBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity