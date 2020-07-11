/
apartments with washer dryer
100 Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT with washer-dryer
4 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
238 Walnut Tree Hill Road
238 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3782 sqft
This immaculate and well cared for Raised Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
320 Howe Avenue
320 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex is Under Construction Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments Estimated to be available +/- Spring/Summer 2020, With Elevator Access to
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.
1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.
1 Unit Available
6 Bridge Street - 205
6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit.
Results within 5 miles of Shelton
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,619
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
5 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,572
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,203
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,602
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,362
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,657
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,410
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,459
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
19 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,701
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
1 Unit Available
256 Peck Lane
256 Peck Lane, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
720 sqft
Second Floor Unit faces the inner garden. Enjoy the surroundings of a secure, bright and clean unique one bedroom apartment for Independent Living for Seniors (Over 62 years of age) in Orange, CT.
1 Unit Available
North End
333 Vincellette St 38
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent- Heat & HW included! - Property Id: 300333 Heat & Hot Water Included in Rent Price!! Beautifully remodeled townhouse located in the desirable North End of Bridgeport! This two level unit was completely remodeled in
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
22 Daytona Avenue
22 Daytona Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1260 sqft
Adorable move in ready cape with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newly finished hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen leads to enclosed breezeway to garage and large outdoor deck in a private fenced backyard.
