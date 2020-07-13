/
pet friendly apartments
75 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT
4 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
112 Heather Ridge
112 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors in living room with sliders to deck overlooking pool. Interior recently painted a neutral light gray. Light and bright eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,430
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,830
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,578
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,561
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,333
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
10 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
17 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,594
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
12 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
1 Unit Available
502 California Street
502 California Street, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1242 sqft
Picture book adorable and you can have a small pet! This 3 bedroom and one full and one half-bath colonial is just perfect for someone. Pride of ownership is apparent.
1 Unit Available
North End
333 Vincellette St 38
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent- Heat & HW included! - Property Id: 300333 Heat & Hot Water Included in Rent Price!! Beautifully remodeled townhouse located in the desirable North End of Bridgeport! This two level unit was completely remodeled in
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN
1 Unit Available
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.
1 Unit Available
335 Ferry Boulevard - 103
335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 335 Ferry Boulevard - 103 in Stratford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
West Ansonia
10 Adanti Avenue
10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1458 sqft
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
15 Indian Hill Lane
15 Indian Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1200 sqft
Adorable and beautifully done lower level apartment in wonderful quiet, secluded section of Sandy Hook. Great commute location and very close to shopping/restaraunts/laundry mat too.
1 Unit Available
East Side
1491 Pembroke St
1491 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School. - Section 8 Welcome.
