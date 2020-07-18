238 Walnut Tree Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This immaculate and well cared for Raised Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The Living Room and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings makes this Open floor plan concept filled with natural light coming from the large bay window and sliders that connects to the deck. The chef's Kitchen is equipped with top of the line Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counters tops. Hardwood Floors throughout. The gorgeous oversize Master Suite with sliders giving access to the deck has Vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet, a full bath with separate tub and standing shower as well as double sinks vanity. Main level laundry. The lower level offers a generous size Family Room with fireplace. The 4 cars garage and Large yard completes this beautiful home.