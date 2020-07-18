All apartments in Shelton
238 Walnut Tree Hill Road

238 Walnut Tree Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

238 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton, CT 06484

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This immaculate and well cared for Raised Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The Living Room and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings makes this Open floor plan concept filled with natural light coming from the large bay window and sliders that connects to the deck. The chef's Kitchen is equipped with top of the line Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counters tops. Hardwood Floors throughout. The gorgeous oversize Master Suite with sliders giving access to the deck has Vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet, a full bath with separate tub and standing shower as well as double sinks vanity. Main level laundry. The lower level offers a generous size Family Room with fireplace. The 4 cars garage and Large yard completes this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road have any available units?
238 Walnut Tree Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelton, CT.
What amenities does 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road have?
Some of 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
238 Walnut Tree Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelton.
Does 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road offers parking.
Does 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road have a pool?
No, 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Walnut Tree Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
