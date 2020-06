140 Kyles Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA STORAGE CLOSET. KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND CABINETS GALORE!. DEN/BR, HALF BATH & W/D ON MAIN LEVEL. UPPER LEVEL FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS EACH WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS AND FULL BATHS. LOFT AREA FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM. IMMACULATE MAINTAINED PROPERTY WITH BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE. WELL APPOINTED ASSOCIATION CLUBHOUSE FULL KITCHEN FOR RESERVED RESIDENT FUNCTIONS WITH HEALTH CLUB. ADJACENT TO POOL & PATIO. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN SHELTON CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SPORTS CENTER, I-95 AND MERRITT PARKWAY.