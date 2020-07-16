132 Heather Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Welcome to this updated end unit with loft and pool views! Bright and sunny, top floor corner unit with cathedral ceiling, skylight, and deck overlooking in-ground pool. Newer paint, closet doors, faucets, and crystal chandelier in foyer. Eat-in kitchen has newer stainless steel stove and dishwasher, custom cabinets, newer floors, and comes with a microwave and hight top bistro table with stools. Newer flooring in living room, foyer, and bathroom, and newer AC wall unit in living room. Loft can be used for an office or possible 2nd bedroom. Loft is full of natural sunlight and has gorgeous, newly refinished normal-size wood stairs for easy access. Relax on the deck with your morning coffee and enjoy the sun and pool views. Small patio table and chairs on the deck stay and are yours to enjoy! *On-site Laundry* Close to highways, restaurants, gym, and shopping! 2 parking spaces - first-come, first served. No pets (per complex) and no smoking. Photos from previous listing. Also for sale: 170306205