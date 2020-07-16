All apartments in Shelton
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

132 Heather Ridge

132 Heather Ridge · (203) 590-1111
Location

132 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT 06484

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to this updated end unit with loft and pool views! Bright and sunny, top floor corner unit with cathedral ceiling, skylight, and deck overlooking in-ground pool. Newer paint, closet doors, faucets, and crystal chandelier in foyer. Eat-in kitchen has newer stainless steel stove and dishwasher, custom cabinets, newer floors, and comes with a microwave and hight top bistro table with stools. Newer flooring in living room, foyer, and bathroom, and newer AC wall unit in living room. Loft can be used for an office or possible 2nd bedroom. Loft is full of natural sunlight and has gorgeous, newly refinished normal-size wood stairs for easy access. Relax on the deck with your morning coffee and enjoy the sun and pool views. Small patio table and chairs on the deck stay and are yours to enjoy! *On-site Laundry* Close to highways, restaurants, gym, and shopping! 2 parking spaces - first-come, first served. No pets (per complex) and no smoking. Photos from previous listing. Also for sale: 170306205

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Heather Ridge have any available units?
132 Heather Ridge has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Heather Ridge have?
Some of 132 Heather Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Heather Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
132 Heather Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Heather Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 132 Heather Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelton.
Does 132 Heather Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 132 Heather Ridge offers parking.
Does 132 Heather Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Heather Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Heather Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 132 Heather Ridge has a pool.
Does 132 Heather Ridge have accessible units?
No, 132 Heather Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Heather Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Heather Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Heather Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Heather Ridge has units with air conditioning.
