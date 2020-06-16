9 Ensign Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A bit of the past in the quaint village of Rowayton's "Pine Point". Large great-room with built-ins, brick fireplace, open galley kitchen with exceptional storage, breakfast bar and new counter tops. Two good sized light and bright bedrooms. Main bathroom recently updated with new floor, vanity bath/tile has been re-glazed to perfection. hardwood Floors through out the main level. Lower level boasts a large great-room with stone fireplace and exta large shower for when you come home from the beach. Lower level also opens to a back patio and level yard for entertaining. For convenience home has a clothes washer and dryer along with two A/C units for tenant use. Take advantage of this private beach community, grab your towel as you are only a few steps away to enjoying all this community has to offer. The beach is a short walk from your gate to the end of the street. Close to downtown Rowayton, minutes from the train station and NYC commute. This private little gem is a must see home to appreciate the many possibilities...