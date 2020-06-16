All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 9 Ensign Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CT
/
9 Ensign Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

9 Ensign Road

9 Ensign Road · (203) 240-3235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9 Ensign Road, Norwalk, CT 06853
Rowayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A bit of the past in the quaint village of Rowayton's "Pine Point". Large great-room with built-ins, brick fireplace, open galley kitchen with exceptional storage, breakfast bar and new counter tops. Two good sized light and bright bedrooms. Main bathroom recently updated with new floor, vanity bath/tile has been re-glazed to perfection. hardwood Floors through out the main level. Lower level boasts a large great-room with stone fireplace and exta large shower for when you come home from the beach. Lower level also opens to a back patio and level yard for entertaining. For convenience home has a clothes washer and dryer along with two A/C units for tenant use. Take advantage of this private beach community, grab your towel as you are only a few steps away to enjoying all this community has to offer. The beach is a short walk from your gate to the end of the street. Close to downtown Rowayton, minutes from the train station and NYC commute. This private little gem is a must see home to appreciate the many possibilities...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Ensign Road have any available units?
9 Ensign Road has a unit available for $3,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Ensign Road have?
Some of 9 Ensign Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Ensign Road currently offering any rent specials?
9 Ensign Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Ensign Road pet-friendly?
No, 9 Ensign Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 9 Ensign Road offer parking?
Yes, 9 Ensign Road does offer parking.
Does 9 Ensign Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Ensign Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Ensign Road have a pool?
No, 9 Ensign Road does not have a pool.
Does 9 Ensign Road have accessible units?
No, 9 Ensign Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Ensign Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Ensign Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Ensign Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Ensign Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Ensign Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851
The Waypointe
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Apartments with ParkingNorwalk Pet Friendly Places
Norwalk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CT
Shelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity