Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking key fob access

Completely gutted and historically renovated in the heart of SONO! Live/work in these unique spaces! Experience exquisite features: Original tin ceilings, Palladian windows, hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen to living space, washer/dryer in unit, elevator in the building, video intercom that rings to your phone will allow you to open the door, keyless entry, on-site superintendent, free storage. Walk to train, shopping, restaurants.