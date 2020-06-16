All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:09 PM

31 Bluff Avenue

31 Bluff Avenue · (203) 856-4444
Location

31 Bluff Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853
Rowayton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3543 sqft

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach. Breathtaking water views from almost every room with sun-filled, open living space and 3,500 sf incl 4 brms and 3.5 bths. Enjoy spectacular outdoor living on the water's edge w/swimming, fishing, boating, al fresco dining, beach bonfires and waking up to beautiful sunrises. Seasonal rental for July & August. Tenant pays $15,000 sec dep, credit check, and all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Bluff Avenue have any available units?
31 Bluff Avenue has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 31 Bluff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31 Bluff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Bluff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31 Bluff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 31 Bluff Avenue offer parking?
No, 31 Bluff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 31 Bluff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Bluff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Bluff Avenue have a pool?
No, 31 Bluff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31 Bluff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31 Bluff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Bluff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Bluff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Bluff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Bluff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31 Bluff Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

