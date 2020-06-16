31 Bluff Avenue

Amenities

ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach. Breathtaking water views from almost every room with sun-filled, open living space and 3,500 sf incl 4 brms and 3.5 bths. Enjoy spectacular outdoor living on the water's edge w/swimming, fishing, boating, al fresco dining, beach bonfires and waking up to beautiful sunrises. Seasonal rental for July & August. Tenant pays $15,000 sec dep, credit check, and all utilities.