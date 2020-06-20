All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 21 Leuvine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CT
/
21 Leuvine Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

21 Leuvine Street

21 Leuvine Street · (203) 858-7635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT 06850
Springhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B).
This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house. Spacious kitchen with updated kitchen floor tile, a large bay window that gives character and brightens the space leading to a formal dining room and a spacious living room with private access to a full laundry room. You don't want to miss this!
The property is close to public transportation, bus line, hospital, and just a 5 min drive to 3 major highways near by The Sono Collection Shopping Mall, schools, dining, entertainment and much more.

Available Now!!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/norwalk-ct?lid=13374102

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Leuvine Street have any available units?
21 Leuvine Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Leuvine Street have?
Some of 21 Leuvine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Leuvine Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Leuvine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Leuvine Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Leuvine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 21 Leuvine Street offer parking?
No, 21 Leuvine Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 Leuvine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Leuvine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Leuvine Street have a pool?
No, 21 Leuvine Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Leuvine Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Leuvine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Leuvine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Leuvine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Leuvine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Leuvine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21 Leuvine Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
The Waypointe
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Apartments with ParkingNorwalk Pet Friendly Places
Norwalk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CT
Shelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity