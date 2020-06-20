21 Leuvine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B).

This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house. Spacious kitchen with updated kitchen floor tile, a large bay window that gives character and brightens the space leading to a formal dining room and a spacious living room with private access to a full laundry room. You don't want to miss this!

The property is close to public transportation, bus line, hospital, and just a 5 min drive to 3 major highways near by The Sono Collection Shopping Mall, schools, dining, entertainment and much more.



Available Now!!



Available Now!!



No Pets Allowed



