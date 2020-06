Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities concierge gym internet access

Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday. There is a two floor extensive gym in the apartment complex and a concierge. The apartment is completely furnished. Flexible sub leasing options.



Laundry in unit, Central AC/Heat, Gas Stove

Furnished, Internet Included