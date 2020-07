Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

With the Five Mile River running through the complex, enjoy the peaceful sounds of water babbling. The large Kitchen offers plenty of storage/counter space making meal preparation a breeze. The Living room with gas fireplace is perfect for the colder months. The unit offers two Bedrooms, one being the Master Bedroom with a large walk-in-closet, as well as two full Baths. Plenty of storage. Washer and dryer in unit. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and both highways.