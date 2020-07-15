44 Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT with garages
With initial settlers showing up around 1652, Ansonia definitely has a long and storied history. This history, which includes citizens in the 1880s circulating a petition to become a separate entity from nearby Derby, is what has made Ansonia the thriving city that it is today.
Home to everyone from George Washington's Chief of Staff David Humphreys, to Olympic gold medalist John Cooke, Ansonia has continuously lived up to the historical pretext that is expected from an area that's been inhabited by European settlers for over 350 years. It's history, though, is nowhere near all that 'The Copper City' is known for; and those looking to call it home are in for a treat. See more
Ansonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.