Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT with garages

Ansonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
6 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,545
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Westville
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.
Results within 10 miles of Ansonia
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,139
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
87 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,755
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
31 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,530
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
15 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
11 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:20 PM
Contact for Availability
Newhallville
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Benham St
102 Benham Street, New Haven County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly Renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in Hamden. Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Convenient for SCSU and Yale.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Giles Street
38 Giles Street, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2099 sqft
38 Giles Street Available 07/16/20 Available 8/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St Available 8/1 $2695 4-Bed 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1047 Whitney Avenue
1047 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
1047 Whitney Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Hamden New Haven Line - These beautiful two bedroom units are all remodeled and ready for move in. hardwood Floors, new kitchens, Central Air conditioning.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
City Guide for Ansonia, CT

With initial settlers showing up around 1652, Ansonia definitely has a long and storied history. This history, which includes citizens in the 1880s circulating a petition to become a separate entity from nearby Derby, is what has made Ansonia the thriving city that it is today.

Home to everyone from George Washington's Chief of Staff David Humphreys, to Olympic gold medalist John Cooke, Ansonia has continuously lived up to the historical pretext that is expected from an area that's been inhabited by European settlers for over 350 years. It's history, though, is nowhere near all that 'The Copper City' is known for; and those looking to call it home are in for a treat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Ansonia, CT

Ansonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

