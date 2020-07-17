All apartments in New Haven County
38 River Colony

38 River Colony · No Longer Available
Location

38 River Colony, New Haven County, CT 06437

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Private end unit with lots of sunlight and windows. The second floor has one bedroom and large open loft area with lots of storage, close to town with seasonal river views for fishing, no pets allowed, open spaces, airy, large loft area overlooking great room with fireplace and beamed vaulted ceilings, woods and trees, laundry area just outside the condo, sliders to deck off dining area. Water and garbage pickup are included. Has a split heat and AC unit that reduces the electric bill and adds AC. Newer stove and dishwasher. Storage available in the loft over the garages. Minutes to the Guilford Green, shopping, train, and highway. Available for occupancy on July 10, 2020. Stellar credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 River Colony have any available units?
38 River Colony doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven County, CT.
What amenities does 38 River Colony have?
Some of 38 River Colony's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 River Colony currently offering any rent specials?
38 River Colony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 River Colony pet-friendly?
No, 38 River Colony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 38 River Colony offer parking?
Yes, 38 River Colony offers parking.
Does 38 River Colony have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 River Colony does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 River Colony have a pool?
No, 38 River Colony does not have a pool.
Does 38 River Colony have accessible units?
No, 38 River Colony does not have accessible units.
Does 38 River Colony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 River Colony has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 River Colony have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 River Colony has units with air conditioning.
