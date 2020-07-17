38 River Colony

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Private end unit with lots of sunlight and windows. The second floor has one bedroom and large open loft area with lots of storage, close to town with seasonal river views for fishing, no pets allowed, open spaces, airy, large loft area overlooking great room with fireplace and beamed vaulted ceilings, woods and trees, laundry area just outside the condo, sliders to deck off dining area. Water and garbage pickup are included. Has a split heat and AC unit that reduces the electric bill and adds AC. Newer stove and dishwasher. Storage available in the loft over the garages. Minutes to the Guilford Green, shopping, train, and highway. Available for occupancy on July 10, 2020. Stellar credit required.