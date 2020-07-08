3 Pondside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home in the Fieldstone Farms community is a rare opportunity to rent fully-furnished! From the time you walk into the front door, you feel right at home. With the open floor plan, the common areas on the main level are easily accessible and great for entertaining. The master bedroom suite is also located on the main level with not only a well-appointed bathroom but also 2 walk-in closets. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the 2nd floor as well as a usable alcove. From the back deck, you have excellent views of the pond! 650+ credit score is a must. Harriman rental form is in the disclosures on line and must be used. This is a non-smoking unit. This home is also for sale, MLS 170297478.