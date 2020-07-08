All apartments in New Haven County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

3 Pondside Drive

3 Pondside Drive · (203) 494-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Pondside Drive, New Haven County, CT 06492

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home in the Fieldstone Farms community is a rare opportunity to rent fully-furnished! From the time you walk into the front door, you feel right at home. With the open floor plan, the common areas on the main level are easily accessible and great for entertaining. The master bedroom suite is also located on the main level with not only a well-appointed bathroom but also 2 walk-in closets. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the 2nd floor as well as a usable alcove. From the back deck, you have excellent views of the pond! 650+ credit score is a must. Harriman rental form is in the disclosures on line and must be used. This is a non-smoking unit. This home is also for sale, MLS 170297478.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Pondside Drive have any available units?
3 Pondside Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Pondside Drive have?
Some of 3 Pondside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Pondside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Pondside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Pondside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Pondside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 3 Pondside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Pondside Drive offers parking.
Does 3 Pondside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Pondside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Pondside Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Pondside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Pondside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Pondside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Pondside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Pondside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Pondside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Pondside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
