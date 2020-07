Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location for this 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape located within minutes to Quinnipiac University. All 4 bedrooms are identical! Fully permitted student rental with off-street parking and large backyard. Plenty of room with Eat-in kitchen with appliances and large family room with fireplace. Washer/dryer on main floor. Available June 1, 2020. All tenants to supply credit report and application through Zumper.