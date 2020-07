Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice space in this 2 bedroom Ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Private rural setting with own yard and driveway and enclosed seasonal porch off Kitchen. Applicant must provide employment verification, references and credit check with score of 700 or better. No pets. Tenant must supply their own refrigerator. Two months security & first months rent due upon signing year lease.