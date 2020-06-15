All apartments in Middletown
Find more places like 298 Carriage Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middletown, CT
/
298 Carriage Crossing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

298 Carriage Crossing

298 Carriage Crossing Lane · (203) 712-4311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Middletown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

298 Carriage Crossing Lane, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 298 Carriage Crossing · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
racquetball court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
racquetball court
Carriage Crossing Condo Available For Rent Soon - Clean, bright, spacious loft condo available for rent at Carriage Crossing.

Quick and easy access to major highways, bus stop, bike path/walking trails, restaurants and shopping. Clubhouse with racquetball courts and much more.

Updated kitchen and bath, new flooring, lots of closet space. Gas fireplace and central air.

$1275 per month. Sorry, no pets please. Credit and Background check required.

$1275 Monthly rent
$1275 Security deposit
$30 application fee

Visit our website or give us a call to set up a showing today!

www.pgrmgmt.com

https://youtu.be/tO8orGfWE14

(203)-712-4311

(RLNE3948518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Carriage Crossing have any available units?
298 Carriage Crossing has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 298 Carriage Crossing have?
Some of 298 Carriage Crossing's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Carriage Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
298 Carriage Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Carriage Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 Carriage Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 298 Carriage Crossing offer parking?
No, 298 Carriage Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 298 Carriage Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Carriage Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Carriage Crossing have a pool?
No, 298 Carriage Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 298 Carriage Crossing have accessible units?
No, 298 Carriage Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Carriage Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Carriage Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Carriage Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 298 Carriage Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 298 Carriage Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane
Middletown, CT 06457
Knoll Crest
207 George St
Middletown, CT 06457
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St
Middletown, CT 06457
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir
Middletown, CT 06457
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge
Middletown, CT 06457
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive
Middletown, CT 06457
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle
Middletown, CT 06457
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle
Middletown, CT 06450

Similar Pages

Middletown 1 BedroomsMiddletown 2 Bedrooms
Middletown Apartments with ParkingMiddletown Dog Friendly Apartments
Middletown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Wesleyan UniversityMiddlesex Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity