298 Carriage Crossing

Amenities
Carriage Crossing Condo Available For Rent Soon - Clean, bright, spacious loft condo available for rent at Carriage Crossing.
Quick and easy access to major highways, bus stop, bike path/walking trails, restaurants and shopping. Clubhouse with racquetball courts and much more.
Updated kitchen and bath, new flooring, lots of closet space. Gas fireplace and central air.
$1275 per month. Sorry, no pets please. Credit and Background check required.
$1275 Monthly rent
$1275 Security deposit
$30 application fee
Visit our website or give us a call to set up a showing today!
www.pgrmgmt.com
https://youtu.be/tO8orGfWE14
(203)-712-4311
(RLNE3948518)