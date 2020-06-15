298 Carriage Crossing

Amenities

Carriage Crossing Condo Available For Rent Soon - Clean, bright, spacious loft condo available for rent at Carriage Crossing.



Quick and easy access to major highways, bus stop, bike path/walking trails, restaurants and shopping. Clubhouse with racquetball courts and much more.



Updated kitchen and bath, new flooring, lots of closet space. Gas fireplace and central air.



$1275 per month. Sorry, no pets please. Credit and Background check required.



$1275 Monthly rent

$1275 Security deposit

$30 application fee



Visit our website or give us a call to set up a showing today!



www.pgrmgmt.com



https://youtu.be/tO8orGfWE14



(203)-712-4311



(RLNE3948518)